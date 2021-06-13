NBA injuries: Brooklyn Nets will still be without James Harden in Game 4

Brooklyn nets will have to continue surviving without one of its stars, James harden, in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against the Milwaukee Bucks. ‘La Barba’, although he is progressing from his hamstring injury suffered in the first game of the tie, will not play Game 4 tonight either, which can be followed from 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) through Movistar + Deportes and NBA League Pass.

