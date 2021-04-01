NBA Historical Statistical Records, Anthony Edwards ROY

The frenetic pace with which the competition unfolds in the NBA it sometimes obscures the magnitude of certain individual feats. Last morning there were three performances with very notable historical implications and which highlight the permanent upward trend of this competition. A rookie, a consummate three-pointer veteran and a rising league star have achieved remarkable individual successes that allow them to increase their status and show they can aspire to great success, both personally and collectively. One chooses to be rookie of the year, another wants to be important in the fight for the ring, while the third can lead his team to an unprecedented feat.

Anthony Edwards, third rookie with the most points averaged in a single month in all of NBA history

Simply amazing. As much as something hesitant started and the team is not working, it seems undeniable that Edwards is deserving of his No. 1 status in the draft. His magnificent month of March places him in a privileged position to reap the award of Rookie Of the Year (ROY) and his exponential growth as a player leads the Minnesota Timberwolves to seriously consider demolishing his entire current project to build another around him. . He has finished with 24.2 points per game, behind only Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James.

Most PPG in a month by a teenager in NBA history (min 10 games): 27.1 – Carmelo Anthony

26.3 – LeBron James

24.2 – Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/ibtBhzG5Kr – StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2021

Joe Harris, best 3-point shooting percentage with more than 6 attempts per game

There is no doubt that if we were asked about the best specialist from the triple line in the NBA, many of us would say without hesitation Joe Harris. The Brooklyn Nets player continues to develop his innate ability to catch & shoot and have shining stars on his team, it only allows him to open the court and throw more freely. Its percentages continue to rise and it is already at 48.9%, being a fundamental piece in the aspirations of the Brooklyn Nets. Never has a player who shot an average of 6 triples per game has recorded such a high level of success.

Joe Harris tonight: 28 pts

10-17 FG

7-12 3P At 48.9%, he currently has the highest single-season 3P% by any player in NBA history with 6+ attempts per game. pic.twitter.com/ClvgMjy0Ix – StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2021

Devin Booker adds 45 points again

It’s becoming commonplace to see the young and talented Phoenix Suns player garner wildly prolific scoring records, but the credit for doing so in a season in which his team is fighting for the ring takes on superior status. It is the sixth time Booker has reached 45 points in a game, something no other player in Arizona’s franchise history has achieved more than twice. Simply amazing.