NBA “Harden may not play again until playoffs”

Bad news for a Brooklyn Nets who are in good shape … for now. James Harden, who had not played for six games, missed the seventh in a row tonight after learning that his muscle injury to the back of his right leg had worsened during recovery. This loss joins that of Kevin Durant, who after missing 23 games in a row, played five of the next six (he did not dress short in a back-to-back), but tonight he has not been in the game in New Orleans because he also has a small thigh injury, in his case in the front.

Steve Nash explained in a telematic press conference the situation of both players and it seems that Harden’s is more worrying. About Durant, he said he hopes “hopefully he can come back soon,” but with La Barba it wasn’t so positive: “He’ll come back when he’s ready. It might not be until the playoffs or it might be earlier.”

Steve Nash talks about the timelines to return for Kevin Durant and James Harden: KD – day-to-day, “hopeful he can be back soon” Harden – “He’ll be back when he’s back. That may not be ’til the playoffs, it may be sooner” pic.twitter.com/cW6Zzb3z3X – Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 20, 2021

Without confirming it 100%, the mention of a possible return to the playoffs means that this option is on the table and that Harden’s injury is serious. Harden missed two games with thigh soreness on April 1 and 4. The 5 did play against the Knicks, but lasted 4 minutes on the court. Since then he has not been seen again and the worst thing is the news of the relapse or worsening of the muscle injury, which has occurred without submitting to a situation of competitive demand.

In order to the playoffs, which begin May 22, one month left. The problem for the Nets is not that they have to play the rest of the regular season without him, since their playoff spot is not in jeopardy and right now the worst thing that could happen to them is finishing third instead of second, which is the position they occupy. . The big problem is that Harden would be very fair and probably not 100% for the start of the playoffs. And another issue to take into account as a result of his absence: the Big Three continues without filming. Durant, Harden and Irving have only shared the track all three at once seven times. The continuous absence of one and the other, most due to injuries, can lead them to meet the Bucks in the semifinals with one or more of their stars below their ideal form and without having shared enough time on the track.