NBA Gobert and Simmons top defensive quintets of the year

The awards season continues in the NBA and in this case the league has made official the best defensive teams of the season. The headline is that both Rudy Gobert (named best defender of the year) how Ben Simmons got all the possible votes, 100 in total, and lead the first quintet. Next to them is Draymond Green, the other finalist for defender of the year, who has taken 96 out of 100 votes (80 of them for the first quintet), Jrue Holiday, with 92 out of 100 (65 for the first) and Giannis Antetokounmpo, also with 92 out of 100 (43 for the first).

The second quintet was made up of Jimmy Butler, Ban Adebayo, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Kawhi Leonard. The first players with the most votes to fail to enter any of the quintets have been Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns, Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, and Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

For Rudy Gobert this is his fifth consecutive nomination for the best defensive five. of the year, for Antetokounmpo it is the third and for Simmons the second. Holiday makes it to the best defensive team for the second time in his career, while Green accumulates six nominations, four in the first and two in the second. Of the ten players selected between the two teams, the one who has been in these quintets the most times is Kawhi Leonard, with seven elections, three of them in the first.