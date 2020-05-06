Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, and his Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, annoyed with the French center after he also contracted the disease, are “ready to move on,” said the vice president of the franchise.

Both players “are ready to put that behind them and move on and act professionally,” team executive vice president Dennis Lindsey said at a press conference.

“We are very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular, and we look forward to moving forward,” said Lindsey.

According to the vice president of the Salt Lake City team, the path to reconciliation between its two great stars is more open, after journalistic versions pointed out in previous weeks that the relationship between the two was badly damaged.

On March 11, the NBA suspended his season indefinitely after learning that Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Immediately, televisions and social networks recovered a video of a press conference that took place three days before in which Gobert made fun of the risks of the coronavirus, fingering all the microphones and recorders of the journalists.

Gobert’s contagion led to the testing of all his colleagues and on March 12 it was known that Mitchell had also contracted COVID-19. The young escort later acknowledged that at that moment it took “a certain time” for him to calm down, evoking the lightness, even the irresponsibility, with which Gobert acted.

Despite the French pivot publicly apologizing for his behavior, digital media . reported three weeks ago that Mitchell seemed reluctant to put his relationship with Gobert back, in an article in which an unidentified source noted that the situation “seemed irreparable”.

In an interview on April 13, Gobert said that he had spoken to Mitchell and that they both had the same goal for the future.

“It is not about not being professional. Relationships between people are all different, they are never perfect. But in the end, we both want the same thing: to win. We are adults and we will do whatever it takes to get there,” he said twice. winner of the NBA Best Defense award.

.