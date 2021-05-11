NBA Game Results & Highlights: Today, May 11

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 146 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 125

Punch on the Spurs table when they needed it most. And also benefited by the other result of the night that was close to them. The Bucks were disarmed before the break with almost all their regulars in very good numbers: 23 for DeRozan, 21 for Murray, 20 for Mills and Johnson, 19 for Walker and Gay. The visitors, even with a Giannis involved, were overwhelmed. The Texans are close to securing 10th place and continuing to chase the title.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 115 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 110

Catastrophic defeat for the Pelicans, who say goodbye to many of the options to snatch their place from the Spurs. They fell in Memphis, than their fight for the eighth with the Warriors. A duller than normal Morant was not an impediment for Brooks, Valanciunas or other teammates to drive Taylor Jenkins’ men.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 140 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 129

The Blazers broke the record for points in a first quarter, 50, and enjoyed the tranquility to close the game against the Blazers, which only strengthens them in the position of power they hold in the West. Damian Lillard, with 34 points, the best.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 102 – INDIANA PACERS 111

This victory for the Pacers is healing for them. He leaves the Raptors out of the way and only the Bulls, who also have it raw, have options to enter the top ten. Double-double of twenty for Sabonis and great game from Martin.

ATLANTA HAWKS 125 – WASHINGTON WIZARDS 124

Russell Westbrook surpassed Oscar Robertson’s mark, 181, and became the player with the most triple-double matches in history. Read the chronicle.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 119 – UTAH JAZZ 116

The 36 points of the Warriors star consolidate his team in eighth position and bring the long-awaited duel with LeBron James closer. Read the chronicle.