NBA Game Results & Highlights: Today, April 9

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 113 – PHOENIX SUNS 103

The Suns put aside their hot streak at Staples Center, where they met the Clippers on big nights. Kawhi Leonard (27) and Paul George (33), along with a good Rajon Rondo, annihilated the Arizona team’s chances of winning again in the Los Angeles pavilion. Phoenix is ​​fighting for the lead, but the killer duo at Tyronn Lue is superior when in shape. A very brainy second half by the Clippers was worth a ten-fold victory at home.

UTAH JAZZ 122 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 103

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 rebounds. The two of them were two of the Jazz standouts, who played a full game, against the Blazers, who came in with hopes of further progress in the West. Utah ends a small streak of two straight losses. The third quarter, with a total of 40-19, was the key. Lillard and McCollum nailed: 8/21 each.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 101 – DETROIT PISTONS 113

Cory Joseph (24), a former Kings, was the best of the Pistons in their victory in Sacramento. The second quarter was the necessary boost for the Californians, who then knew how to take their advantage. New skid from Walton’s.

TORONTO RAPTORS 113 – CHICAGO BULLS 122

Chris Boucher’s game (38 + 19), not seen in Toronto since Chris Bosh, did not serve to stop some Bulls that since the close of the market are rising whole. The pull in the fourth quarter also didn’t help to take Chicago’s third straight win. LaVine and Vucevic were the best.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 102 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 129

Simple victory for the Cavaliers in Oklahoma City. The Thunder had Ty Jerome (23) at a good level, but he was not worth it. Fifth loss in five games.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 116 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 101

Small revenge of the Heat against the Lakers, yes, very depleted. Morris was sent off, Drummond returned and Marc Gasol had no minutes. Read the chronicle.

MIAMI HEAT 110 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 104

Dallas choral match against one of the NBA coconuts. Doncic and Porzingis led, but it was everyone’s effort to take advantage of the MVP loss. Read the chronicle.