NBA Game Results & Highlights: Today, April 1

PHOENIX SUNS 121 – CHICAGO BULLS 116

Some good Bulls could not with the lethal pair of the Suns, who absorbed all the game of his equipment to tie a victory at home. Chris Paul (19 + 14) distributed and Devin Booker (45 points) finished. The Phoenix shooter hit just two 3-pointers in his scoring feat. Between his basket and four free throws from the point guard closed the match. Fourth victory followed by those of Monty Williams.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 102 – NEW YORK KNICKS 101

Barrett missed the last shot and Beasley did hit the previous one, a triple. This is how this game was resolved in Minnesota. The Wolves put the batteries in the fourth quarter, slowing the momentum with which the Knicks arrived, and it was worth them to win. Rookie Anthony Edwards (24 points) was once again his team’s top scorer. In the visiting team Julius Randle (26 + 12) was the most successful.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 113 – TORONTO RAPTORS 103

The Raptors, without Kyle Lowry, lost a game that can be recalled later. The Thunder, already relaxed, took the victory with Svi Mykhailiuk (22 + 9) as the best man. Gary Trent (31 points), the best of those now based in Tampa Bay. Toronto has won one of its last fourteen appointments.

INDIANA PACERS 87 – MIAMI HEAT 92

The Heat came out who were finalists last year. Adebayo and Butler appeared on defense and attack late in the game to beat the Pacers, one of the Eastern Conference’s tough opponents, by five. Duncan Robinson (20 + 9) and Tyler Herro (17 points) were also good. Domantas Sabonis lazy day. Miami is already fifth in the leaderboard.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 120 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 106

Forward DeMar DeRozan (26 + 7) closed the Spurs’ victory over the Kings as the top scorer. In contrast, De’Aaron Fox (20 points) made seven shots and missed eleven. For Sacramento, a five-game winning streak is over.

DETROIT PISTONS 101 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 124

Complete game of the Blazers outside third, especially with Damian Lillard (33 + 10) and CJ McCollum (24 points), to get the game ahead in Detroit. For Portland this serves to put one of the Lakers and tie with the Nuggets when adding the fourth consecutive.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 97 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 112

The Spaniard only plays a few minutes in the fourth quarter despite the injury to Drummond, who started. Then he left without making a statement. Read the chronicle.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 107 – UTAH JAZZ 111

A flock of birds collides with the flight carrying the Jazz to Memphis and forces an emergency landing before the game. Read the chronicle.

BROOKLYN NETS 120 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 108

Kyrie and Harris lead the comeback of the Nets that trailed 18 in the first quarter. Harden does not finish the game against his former team due to injury. Read the chronicle.

BOSTON CELTICS 108 – DALLAS MAVERICKS 113

Great game from the point guard, who directs the Mavs take off in the first half. The Celtics, booed, looked for the heroic comeback. Read the chronicle.