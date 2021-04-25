NBA Game Results and Highlights: Today, April 25

UTAH JAZZ 96 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 101

Surprise in Salt Lake City. The best team in the NBA fell to one of the worst. The Wolves pulled off a merit victory from there. And without breaks in the Jazz, who only had the important loss of Mitchell. The locals went three and a half minutes without scoring and left the victory on a tray for the rival. 23 from Edwards and Russell, 24 from Towns and worse the performance of the two Spaniards: 2 from Rubio, 4 from Hernangómez. The Suns salivate with this defeat of their rival for the lead of the West.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 108 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 110

With a draw at two and a half to finish the Pelicans gave wings to DeMar DeRozan, who sentenced the victory of his team in Louisiana. The forward finished with 32 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. Ball and Ingram supported Zion Williamson well, but they missed it in the end. The Spurs get their fourth victory in five games and put their balance in positive.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 132 – PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 94

Another victory for the Bucks against the Sixers, who let go. Besides Harris and Simmons, neither was Embiid. Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in 24 minutes and was able to rest. Those of Philly give their arm to twist and leave the first position of the East already clear for the Nets, who now must defend it with the physical problems of Harden and Durant.

MIAMI HEAT 106 – CHICAGO BULLS 101

Victory narrowly for the Heat, who still do not give the expected level. White (31) pressed in the absence of LaVine, but the best cast of the rival team earned them the defeat. Nunn sentenced with two free throws. The Heat are growing very little by little and the Bulls are saying goodbye.

INDIANA PACERS 115 – DETROIT PISTONS 109

NEW YORK KNICKS 120 – TORONTO RAPTORS 103

Ninth consecutive victory for the Big Apple team, something that has not happened since 2013. Randle leaves again and Barrett breaks the Raptors. Read the chronicle.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 108 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 93

The Lakers had the advantage, but they fell apart. Doncic provided what was necessary. Powell shone and Porzingis wasn’t there. Gasol’s return to the track. Read the chronicle.

DENVER NUGGETS 129 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 116

Easy game for Denver: Jokic was able to spread responsibility, Dozier scored well, Porter led the scorers table and Campazzo set a record. Read the chronicle.