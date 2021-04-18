NBA Game Results and Highlights: Today, April 18

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 115 – MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 128

The Grizzlies have put the batteries in the trip through the eastern United States. Second victory in a row, this time against the team that last year led the opposing conference. Grayson Allen (26 points) returned to give a lot of himself, making seven triples and contrasting with his teammate Dillon Brooks (21 points), who did not score any. 28 + 11 + 8 by Giannis Antetokounmpo that did not serve to win the visitors.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 121 – DETROIT PISTONS 100

The Wizards continue to fight to enter the title playoffs. They do not give up in their efforts. Against the lazy Pistons they relied on Bradley Beal (37 points) and Russell Westbrook’s 15 + 14 + 11. They have been four in a row.

PHOENIX SUNS 85 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 111

The Suns missed the opportunity to get within range of the Jazz, who also lost. In Phoenix, rookie Devin Vassell (18 points) emerged as the leading scorer for some Spurs who must always be present.

CHICAGO BULLS 106 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 96

The Bulls, leaning on a great third quarter, achieved a no-fuss victory over the Cavs. Thus ends a streak of five losses. Nikola Vucevic (25 points), the leading scorer in Billy Donovan’s side.

BOSTON CELTICS 119 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 114

The Celtics took the victory in a fantastic duel at the collective and individual level. Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry added 91 points. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 127 – UTAH JAZZ 115

Utah took advantage of its two games in two nights to reserve players, but fought until overtime against a very hesitant Lakers. Read the chronicle.