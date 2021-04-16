NBA Game Results and Highlights: Today, April 16

PHOENIX SUNS 122 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 114

The Suns want the lead and continue to pursue it. Against the Kings they had a game that they had to win and they did. Victory at home against one of their teams that continues with the hook, trying to reach the series for the title despite their irregular game. DeAndre Ayton, with 26 points, 11 rebounds and only one miss, was the best of the game. For Phoenix there are already eleven victories in twelve games and 40 in total.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 101 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 119

The Warriors are looking for the ‘play-in’ and are taking a good position to reach it. A stellar Curry in April is leading them to it. A great second quarter and the performance of Curry (33 points) in addition to that of Andrew Wiggins (23) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (20) were worth the game for Kerr’s.

ATLANTA HAWKS 109 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 120

The Hawks couldn’t sink their teeth into the Bucks, who pulled a dangerous game out of Atlanta. The premises arrived with seven victories in the last eight appointments, but could not with this one. Jrue Holiday, with 23 goals, stood out on the visiting side.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 113 – BOSTON CELTICS 121

Jaylen Brown completely dominated the Lakers. Marc Gasol, meanwhile, played his best game of the season with a touched finger. Read the chronicle.