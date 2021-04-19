NBA Game Highlights and Results: Today, April 19

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 109 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 101

Terry Rozier (34 + 10 + 8) led the Hornets in victory against the Blazers who still do not gain the necessary advantage over the Mavericks to escape the burning of seventh place in the West. The locals swept in the first quarter and then they knew how to contain the fury of a rival who did not have his best man, Damian Lillard, on this day.

ORLANDO MAGIC 110 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 114

Christian Wood (25 + 10) was the best of the Rockets in Orlando. Texans were able to feast on a match that counts for nothing on both sides. The Magic have already lost twice as many home games, twenty, of those they have won, ten.

TORONTO RAPTORS 112 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 106

Chris Boucher (31) was not only the best man of the Raptors, he was also the one who sentenced the duel with a triple against the Thunder who fought in Tampa Bay. Canadians cling to their options.

ATLANTA HAWKS 129 – INDIANA PACERS 117

Trae, with 34 points and 11 assists, and Clint, with 25 and 24 rebounds, lead the Hawks in a victory flavored with a declaration of intent. Read the chronicle.

NEW YORK KNICKS 122 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 112

The Knicks star beat the Pelicans in a duel that Stan Van Gundy’s men failed to close. Zion moves away from the good zone. Read the chronicle.

MIAMI HEAT 109 – BROOKLYN NETS 107

Kevin Durant injured his left thigh only four minutes into the game. Adebayo scored the winning shot for the Heat. Read the chronicle.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 107 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 121

Dallas revives Sacramento, which had nine straight losses, and it becomes extremely complicated. Good game from Doncic, bad performance from Porzingis. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 124 – MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 105

The Angelenos, who once again had Kawhi Leonard, swept their rival between the second and third quarters. Bad game for Ricky and Juancho. Read the chronicle.