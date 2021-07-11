NBA Free Agency 2021: Dallas interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

Dallas mavericks wants to compete in a definitive way for the NBA ring. These last 2021 Playoffs have shown the Texas franchise that its squad, despite having one of the league’s great stars such as Luka Doncic, is still too limited to choose to lift the champion title.

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Mavs themselves would already be considering their possibilities for the Free Agency 2021, and they would have noticed the figure of Spencer Dinwiddie as the main objective in the transfer market.

The 28-year-old guard decided to reject his player option with Brooklyn Nets to become a free agent and find a team where he has more prominence than he would have in the New York franchise with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the roster.

The information comes from New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield. “The Mavs have made their interest in Dinwiddie known and have become prime candidates for his Free Agency move,” Winfield said.

Luka Doncic, waiting

Spencer Dinwiddie’s arrival at the Dallas Mavericks would be a new ‘dance partner’ for Luka Doncic, who has been seen in playoff games against the Los Angeles Clippers carrying the burden of leading his team’s game at all times. With Dinwiddie, the Slovenian could take a back seat in many plays and dose his physique to reach the final minutes with force.