The NBA It has been since last March 12, the day the regular season was suspended after the positive was announced by coronavirus Rudy Gobert, working and negotiating with the Players Union a solution to the current problem, which is to declare this course null or, on the contrary, end it in August or even September.

In the case of making the second decision, the entire calendar of the following season would be completely modified, starting with the Draft. For this year, the NBA Draft was scheduled to take place on June 25. League franchises are pushing for it to be postponed in any way.

The reason that NBA teams have reached an agreement to request the postponement to August 1 is that, due to the health crisis of COVID-19, the training and the corresponding interviews with the rookies who have declared Eligible for Draft are currently prohibited. Holding the Draft on June 25 would mean going completely blind when it comes to choosing the rookies.

Reporting with @DraftExpress: As information gathering on draft-eligible prospects remains limited in a pandemic, many NBA teams are united in hopes of encouraging the league office to push the date of the June 25 draft until no sooner than August 1. Story soon on ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2020

For now, as much as the franchises press for the date change, nothing will be decided. League commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that no decision regarding NBA season management will be made until May 1.

