Everything seems to indicate that, in case the NBA can be resumed, it will do so in a fully protected city with strong sanitary security measures. In order to allow players to spend less time away from home, the league’s franchises have asked Adam Silver that the preseason, or training camp, can be carried out in its own facilities, before going to the city that is established as the headquarters. The possibility has been raised that this preseason was already held at the venue selected to compete, but the position of the teams is clear, as indicated by NBC Sports.

Among NBA return-to-play scenarios being discussed, league sources say, is a template calling for teams to conduct Training Camp 2.0 in their own practice facilities before heading to one or two centralized sites to resume play, with Orlando and Las Vegas still vying for games – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 19, 2020

