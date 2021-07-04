NBA Finals: when they start, games, schedules, dates, schedule and results

Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the 2020-21 NBA Finals. In the first case, as a representative of the Western Conference; in the second, from the East. The team led by Monty Williams, with Devin Booker or Chris Paul at the helm, returns to the fight for the championship 28 years later. His latest victim, the Los Angeles Clippers, who succumbed in a six-game series. In the case of Mike Budenholzer’s, the historical wait goes back almost half a century: since 1974, the Wisconsin franchise has not played in the Finals. In the same way, yes, after a close tie in six games, against the Atlanta Hawks.

When do the 2020-21 NBA Finals start?

The opening game of the 2020-21 NBA Finals It will take place at dawn from Tuesday (July 6) to Wednesday, at 3:00 am (peninsular time). The game will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, as the Arizona team has the field advantage.

2020-21 NBA Finals games, schedules and results

Tuesday, July 6, 3:00 AM PDT: Phoenix Suns – Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday, July 8, 3:00 AM: Phoenix Suns – Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday, July 11, 2:00 AM: Milwaukee Bucks – Phoenix Suns

Wednesday, July 14, 3:00 AM: Milwaukee Bucks – Phoenix Suns

* Saturday, July 17, 3:00 am: Phoenix Suns – Milwaukee Bucks

* Tuesday, July 20, 3:00 am: Milwaukee Bucks – Phoenix Suns

* Thursday, July 22, 3:00 am: Phoenix Suns – Milwaukee Bucks

* If they are necessary.

Television: How to watch the NBA Finals on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast the NBA Finals 2020-21 live with the narration of two of its regular communicators: Guillermo Giménez and Antoni Daimiel … All matches can be followed live at their respective times.

NBA Finals 2020-21, live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow all the Finals games between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most impressive images of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as it concludes.