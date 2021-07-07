NBA Finals: Suns hit first to the beat of Paul and Booker

Phoenix suns has started the NBA Finals 2021 with victory after winning the first game played at the PS Arena by 118-105 a Milwaukee bucks. Those of Arizona were led by an unstoppable Chris paul and for some plugged in Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. On the Bucks, he finally played Giannis Antetokounmpo, although it was far from his usual performance.

Monty Williams’ men raised a game in which they tactically drowned the Bucks. They let them hurt the paint and stopped Giannis and Jrue Holiday in attack, who could not develop their game. In attack, Chris Paul was unstoppable, at the MVP level. He was the game’s top scorer with 32 points after scoring 12 of the 19 shots he tried. In addition, he distributed 9 assists.

Devin Booker finished with 27 points, although he missed 7 of the 8 triples he tried. Great game also by Deandre Ayton: 22 points (8 of 10 in field shots) and 19 rebounds. It didn’t matter that Jae Crowder missed all 8 shots he threw. The Suns were superior and took the first game with clarity.

Anteto, rusty

Giannis Antetokounmpo played for the first time after missing two and a half games with a knee injury that looked like he was going to be out for the remainder of the season. Finally the thing was not so serious and he has been able to return, although he did not look well at all physically.

He barely threw 11 shots and finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Khris Middleton was the Bucks’ leading scorer with 29 points (12 of 26 shooting from the field). Brook López contributed 17 units. Little in attack from a few Bucks that need to be adjusted to hurt these solid Suns.