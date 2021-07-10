NBA Finals: Game 3 Preview Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

Phoenix suns visit the Fiserv Forum of Milwaukee bucks for the first time in NBA Finals of the 2021 Playoffs. The Arizona franchise arrives at the appointment with the mattress in its favor from the initial 2-0 after winning its first two games at home, having made the most of the home field factor so far.

Milwaukee, which throughout the regular season has always been very strong in its pavilion (26-10 record in the 36 games played at home during the Regular Season), is bound to win if it wants to continue to have a chance to win. with the ring. There is no precedent in which he has come back 3-0 down in an NBA Finals.

In fact, the challenge for the Bucks is already complicated. The history of the competition tells that on only four occasions it has been possible to turn around an initial 2-0 against in a Finals:

Boston Celtics in 1969 vs Los Angeles Lakers (4-3). Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 vs Philadelphia 76ers (4-2). Miami Heat in 2006 vs Dallas Mavericks (4-2). Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 vs Golden State Warriors (4-3).

The Suns, on the other hand, arrive with confidence through the roof after their brilliant team performance during Game 2. The Monty Williams franchise managed to overcome a historic performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo with a very choral game and establishing a mark of +20 triples scored in a match of the Finals themselves (something that had only been done before by the Cavs in 2017 and the Warriors in 2019 ).

Another – at the Suns ball movement overcoming 24 seconds of TOUGH Bucks defense! #NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/np7IIwOjpu – NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2021

Medical part

Regarding injuries, Milwaukee Bucks arrives with the already known Donte DiVicenzo (out of action since May 28 due to an injury to a tendon in his left leg), and Phoenix Suns with those of Torrey Craig (Day-To-Day due to knee discomfort) and Dario Saric (who tore the ACL in his knee in Game 1 of the Finals).