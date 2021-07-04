NBA Finals Analysis 2021: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks

If last December, when the 2020/21 NBA regular season began, each of the millions of fans of the North American basketball competition around the world had been asked, very few would have guessed the two teams that the 2021 Playoff Finals will be played for the champion ring: Phoenix suns Y Milwaukee bucks.

How unpredictable this edition of the playoffs has been could not be more surprising with its final duel between two franchises that have not been in the Finals for decades: Phoenix since 1993 (28 years ago), and Milwaukee since 1974 (47 years ago) .

Phoenix Suns, the dream of the first

The Arizona franchise arrives at the appointment having eliminated two of the teams that started among the main favorites to win the ring (Los Angeles Lakers in the 1st round and Los Angeles Clippers in the Conference Finals), and sweeping the Denver Nuggets from the MVP Nikola Jokic in the 2nd round (4-0).

Playing a very coral and defensive basketball, although the series against the Clippers was somewhat truncated by the great approach of Tyronn Lue, these Suns have the possibility of achieving their first championship title with Chris Paul and Devin Booker as their main offensive weapons .

Milwaukee Bucks, the favorite

Although the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first games of the series is in the air, Mike Budenholzer’s Bucks arrive as favorites for the Finals after showing great form against the Atlanta Hawks.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will have to set the pace for Milwaukee until Giannis returns, although Middleton himself has proven more than capable of leading the franchise through the playoffs.

The key duel: Ayton vs Lopez

Little can be added about what the aforementioned stars can contribute to the NBA Finals. Beyond them, lies in the duel between DeAndre Ayton and Brook Lopez one of the keys for one or the other team to be victorious. The two centers have grown in their respective Conference Finals, and they will have to continue giving the best of themselves both in attack and defense.

Two ‘on the defensive’ models

Both Milwaukee and Phoenix have presented two basketballs based on defensive strength throughout the season so that their stars can shine in attack. The biggest key will be in the franchise that manages to establish the game rhythms for the longest time.