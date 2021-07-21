NBA Finals 2021: The sixth game of the NBA Finals between Bucks and Suns, live

Good night! The NBA playoffs enter their sixth game with a 3-2 lead over the Bucks who face their first chance to win the ring half a century later. The Suns, on the ropes, need to win today to be able to force the seventh they would play at home next Thursday.

Follow the game live

03.00 Who are you going with in this grand finale?

02.48 For their part, the Suns will put on the court:

Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

02.42 We already have confirmation of the quintets of both teams. There are no surprises and there are no unexpected casualties. An amazing night awaits us. The Bucks come out with:

Holiday, Tucker, Middleton, Antetokoumpo, Lopez

02.30 How little is left! Soon we will have confirmed the two quintets in which it does not seem that there are any surprises. The cancellation of Saric due to injury.

02.00 Despite the great role that Jrue Holiday is starring in, it seems almost impossible that Anteto will not take the MVP if, finally, the Bucks win tonight. His numbers in these Finals are stratospheric:

32.2 PTS | 13.0 REB | 5.6 ASI | 1.4 THEFT | 1.2 TAP | 61.2% FG

1.44 All the lights are on Giannis Antetokoumpo tonight. The Greek, leader of these Bucks, is launched towards the MVP of the finals. The beast is already heating up …

1.30 Be very careful with these Suns who have already shown that they are capable of great things in these playoffs. And beware that as they win tonight they will have the opportunity to win the championship in front of their public. What will happen?

01.14 The game will start at 3:00 am in Spain, but there is already a great atmosphere in Milwaukee. The city is paralyzed for this historical moment. Fifty years later, after the victory of that legendary team led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, they can win a ring again.