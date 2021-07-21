NBA Finals 2021: NBA History: Jabbar’s Bucks vs Antetokounmpo’s Bucks

Updated 07/21/2021 – 08:48

Half a century later, the Bucks reign in the NBA again. It has been 50 years of troubles that have elapsed between the title led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and that of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Glory returns to the Milwaukee franchise and this is the journey of the team and its star.

Subscribe to the BRAND Basket Newsletter and receive in your email, from Monday to Sunday and first thing in the morning, the exclusive news, interviews, reports, graphics and videos that will mark the day in the NBA, Endesa League, Euroleague and the rest of the basket world.