There are still many details to be confirmed at this point, but there are some dates that we already have very clear regarding the return of the NBA after several months of halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. First of all, the final return date, which will finally be the July 30. Initially it had been chosen the day after, the 31st. However, television plays an important role and Thursday is a day of double session on the TNT, so they have pushed and managed to start that day instead of Friday, since that has more pull.
For the rest, we know that the teams that the 22 teams that go to the complex of Disney world in Orlando they will play at least 8 games to end the regular season. The final calendar It is not yet detailed, since the matches that some teams should play against those that have already been eliminated must be balanced.
After the regular season ends, the eighth and ninth will play a play-in to see who enters the playoffs (provided that the eighth in each Conference is less than four games ahead). To win this play-in, the eighth would need to win a duel, while the ninth would need 2.
KEY DATES FINAL SEASON 2020/21
– July 30: Return of the 2019/20 season
– August 14: End of the regular season
– August 15 and 16: Play-in
– August 17: Start of the playoffs
– August 30: Family members of teams remaining in competition can join
– October 13: Deadline for the end of the season
DRAFT AND MARKET
– August 25: Draft 2020 Lottery
– October 15: Draft 2020
– October 18: Start of free agency
TEAMS IN COMPETITION
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee Bucks
Toronto Raptors
Boston Celtics
Miami Heat Indiana
Pacers Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn nets
Orlando Magic
Washington Wizards
Western Conference
Los Angeles Lakers
LA Clippers
Denver Nuggets
Utah Jazz
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston rockets
Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs Phoenix Suns
If the NBA goes with a plan of playing the next eight Disney / ESPN bound teams on your schedule – capping each team at 8 games – this is what the matchups for those 22 teams COULD look like:
Disclaimers:
– Heat and Magic each need 1 game
– Lakers and Blazers each need 2 games pic.twitter.com/UgYSiITidq
– Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 3, 2020