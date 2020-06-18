There are still many details to be confirmed at this point, but there are some dates that we already have very clear regarding the return of the NBA after several months of halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. First of all, the final return date, which will finally be the July 30. Initially it had been chosen the day after, the 31st. However, television plays an important role and Thursday is a day of double session on the TNT, so they have pushed and managed to start that day instead of Friday, since that has more pull.

For the rest, we know that the teams that the 22 teams that go to the complex of Disney world in Orlando they will play at least 8 games to end the regular season. The final calendar It is not yet detailed, since the matches that some teams should play against those that have already been eliminated must be balanced.

After the regular season ends, the eighth and ninth will play a play-in to see who enters the playoffs (provided that the eighth in each Conference is less than four games ahead). To win this play-in, the eighth would need to win a duel, while the ninth would need 2.

KEY DATES FINAL SEASON 2020/21

– July 30: Return of the 2019/20 season

– August 14: End of the regular season

– August 15 and 16: Play-in

– August 17: Start of the playoffs

– August 30: Family members of teams remaining in competition can join

– October 13: Deadline for the end of the season

DRAFT AND MARKET

– August 25: Draft 2020 Lottery

– October 15: Draft 2020

– October 18: Start of free agency

TEAMS IN COMPETITION

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics

Miami Heat Indiana

Pacers Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn nets

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers

LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston rockets

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs Phoenix Suns