Everything hangs by a thread. When it seemed that hope was coming to the mind of all NBA lovers, situations arose that jeopardized the implementation of the ambitious competition format proposed to finish the league. Adam Silver And the entire NBA executive team has gone to great lengths to design how the season can end with a ring champion, but the Orlando bubble may not be a sufficient guarantee to ensure the health of players and staff. necessary before the outbreak that is occurring in Florida these days.

On Saturday, Florida added more than 4,000 new infections, setting the record since the pandemic began, which have been progressively broken in recent days. The virulence of COVID-19 It is at its peak a little over a month to start the competition and from the NBA leadership looks with great fear at what this may entail. The Orlando bubble It should ensure the health of all participants, but it would seem unwise to go ahead if the situation continues to spiral out of control and cases remain on an upward trend.

From all the highest levels of the NBA They insist that they monitor the situation and are in constant contact with the health authorities, their opinion being a determining factor in deciding whether, when the time comes, the project to end the season can be implemented or not, as as reported by ESPN. One of the issues that generates the most uncertainty is the service that can be provided in hotels and the adaptations that these must bring in a context of a boom in the coronavirus while competing. Several epidemiologists have endorsed the NBA plan, but a step back can not be ruled out if the situation does not improve.