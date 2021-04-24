NBA fans worried about Devin booker and the “Kardashian curse”

Fans of the NBA worried about Devin booker and the “Kardashian curse” after he was seen with Kendall jenner.

About two weeks ago, a video of Devin Booker went viral in which she played arcade game against Kylie Jenner. In the two weeks after the video was posted, Booker only averaged 18.8 points in pretty bad shooting divisions. The All-Star shot 39% from the field, 21% from three and 87% from the line.

For many, this raises the question of whether Booker is in a normal shooting slump or is the next athlete to get caught up in the Kardashian Curse. The “Kardashian curse” is a “curse” for any man willing to get romantic with any of the sisters. It may sound stupid, but the curse could be one thing:

Lamar Odom: On October 13, 2015, while married to Khloe Kardashian, Odom was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma for more than two weeks after he was found unconscious, due to alcohol and drug abuse, in a legal brothel in Nevada. Odom also suffered kidney failure and 12 strokes and two heart attacks during the incident.

James Harden: After his relationship with Khloe, Harden told Sports Illustrated that it was the “worst” year of his life. “I feel like it wasn’t for any reason. I wasn’t getting any of that except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. ” He also struggled a lot at the beginning of the season.

Jordan Crawford: He was linked to Kendall, just when his rise to possible NBA appearance had a huge impact. He has not recovered since.

Odell Beckham: He’s off to a rocky start to 2016, after being linked to Khloe.

Tristan Thompson: He has had a poor performance since he married Khloe Kardashian.

Rashad McCants: He dated Khloe for about six months in 2008 and officially split, shortly before McCants was traded to the Kings, which also marked the end of his NBA career.

Matt Kemp: Two years after being the MVP runner-up, he and Khloe dated; It has never been the same since.

Kris Humphries: He was married to Kim for 72 days in 2001 and his promising NBA career turned into mediocrity.