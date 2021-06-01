NBA: fan who threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving faces one charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon



The object came very close to hitting the head of the Nets point guard.

Photo: Maddie Malhotra / Getty Images

There are more and more incidents that some North American fans star in sporting events. In the MLB and the NBA countless cases of bad behavior by some viewers. However, the Boston administration raises Ban the fan who threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving for life, in the game of Boston Celtics against Brooklyn nets.

A Celtics fan threw a bottle at Irving. He did not hit him by chance. Stupid. pic.twitter.com/WrjToi4id0 – Isolation (@isolationba) May 31, 2021

The series goes 3-1 in favor of Brooklyn and in their ranks is a ex Celtics as Kyrie Irving. The point guard left Boston in 2019 and it seems some fans don’t have good feelings for the basketball player.

There is a reaction to every action #Kyrie steps on the # Celtics logo # Amateur throws a bottle of water at Irving. # AsiLasCosas pic.twitter.com/a5C2EtX7O9 – BasKetBalleros (@BasKetBalleros) May 31, 2021

After the game in which the Nets beat the Celtics with a score of 141-126, an amateur threw a bottle of water that nearly hit Irving’s head. Without a doubt, this incident could have generated serious consequences for the player.

The local police were forced to intervene and they took the aggressor to the ward, detaining him in the first instance for throwing the object. However, these charges would become more formal and the fanatic now runs the risk of facing serious consequences by sentencing him for “assault and battery with a dangerous weapon“.

Cole Buckley, the 21-year-old suspect who allegedly threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving, is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, according to Boston Police. More: https://t.co/3xJfsOq4qu pic.twitter.com/GYdVE3ICRB – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 31, 2021

Fan can be banned for life from TD Garden

A spokesperson for the stadium administration it was pronounced as a result of the events that occurred last Sunday. “We will support and assist the police while the incident is being reviewed (…) We will not tolerate any violation of our codes of behavior, and the person in charge could be banned for life from the flag”, He sentenced.

The fan in Boston who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon https://t.co/fiSzotLSIM – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

Obviously, this would serve as an example to prevent further incidents, since many mishaps have occurred in recent sporting events in the United States.

Kyrie Irving strongly criticized the incident

The Brooklyn Base could not keep the silence in the face of this attempted aggression and expressed his considerations about this type of people from the public.

“People feel entitled to everything (…) They have paid their ticket, great, and I thank you for coming to see the games, But this is not a theater to throw tomatoes at to the people who are acting. Artists and athletes have long been treated as if they were a human zoo. Objects are thrown, things are shouted … And it reaches a point where it is too much ”, he emphasized.

“It’s unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroads.… Just underlying racism and just treating people like they’re in a human zoo.” Kyrie Irving speaks out after a fan threw a water bottle at him in Boston. pic.twitter.com/IXfE8I0EE8 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

