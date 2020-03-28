Gordon Hayward contract ends this summer with Boston Celtics. However, the American player has the possibility of prolonging it for one more season since he has a player option worth 34.1 million dollars. According to Heavy.com, executives and some NBA experts believe he will accept the option: “It’s a lot of money to let it go,” said a league GM.

Hayward was completing his best season as a Celtics player until the coronavirus stoppage. If he had a chance of signing a good contract with the Free Agency, it is no longer useful. Few or none franchises intend to take risks due to the current uncertainty situation.

