The NBA It is one of the institutions that takes care of every detail and in a crisis as remarkable as that caused by the coronavirus, the top executives of the league have been quick to respond as expected. The 100 top men whose pay is highest have agreed to cut their wages by 20% in order to deal with the tremendous economic impact that suspending the competition could have on the coffers of the entire league conglomerate.

ESPN story on NBA reducing base salaries 20 percent of top-earning league office executives around the world, including commissioner Adam Silver and deputy Mark Tatum. https://t.co/jrKmty8KXL

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 26, 2020

