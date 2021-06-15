NBA Entente Kawhi-George sweeps (again) the Jazz

All those who have never come to believe the Utah Jazz as true ring contenders, despite being the team with the best record in the regular season, surely have a hint of a smile on their face today. Because In both Los Angeles games, the Jazz have seemed anything but a ring contender. Two days ago they fell by 26 points. Today it was only 14, but that result is the product of the final relaxation of the Clippers and the successful attempt to grace the scoreboard by the Salt Lake City team. Because In the first quarter, the Angelenos were already winning by 19 points and at 5:21 by the break they achieved their maximum advantage of the match (51-22, +29). From then on it was all about waiting for the beating to end.

With an increasingly mobile quintet facing Rudy Gobert, best defender for the third time in his career, it is difficult for him to make a difference behind. Tonight, in addition, he had foul problems from very early on. What’s more, Jordan Clarkson has two games in which it is not a differential factor from the Utah bench. So, despite Donovan Mitchell’s 37 points, the current evolution of the tie begins to turn the possible return of Mike Conley in dire need. The point guard has yet to make his debut in this series against the Clippers and Quin Snyder, his coach has not been particularly encouraged by the possibility of that changing in Game 5 tomorrow in Salt Lake City.

In front, meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are increasingly looking like the version you would expect of them when they signed for the Clippers in the summer of 2019. A star couple who act as such and that the initial 2-0 has not scared. After doing it in the third game, tonight they have once again reached thirty points each (31 specifically), and have scored at least 20 in their eleven playoff games this course. They are the third couple in history to do something like this, after Saquille and Kobe in 2003 and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in 1962., all of them with the Lakers. The other outstanding player in today’s win was Marcus Morris., which went to 24 points with 5/6 on triples. There is a key fact about him and his team’s performance in these playoffs. In the six victories they have against the Mavs and Jazz, he has made 59.3% of the triples he has tried, while in the five defeats he has remained at 21.2%. The Clippers, one of the best teams in the triple during the regular season, which was wrong in this facet when it fell to Dallas and which in turn was one of the weapons with which it turned the tie around, is back in streak. Today it has launched above 40% (15/37).

Tomorrow, fifth game with doubts in Utah and certainties in LA. But let’s remember that four days ago, literally, everything was backwards. You also have to remember that it is the first time the Jazz have lost two straight games in these playoffs and that the Clippers have already looked the elimination in the eye in the first round and their pulse did not tremble. It is the second time they have raised a 2-0 this year. We’ll see if this time it ends in a party for them again.