Although evaluating talent for the draft will be more difficult than ever, what some prospects who have signed up for this year have shown makes us think that the quality and potential are there. In the escort position, precisely, may be the first pick of the draft and other very interesting talents. Rotphorld’s Raphielle Johnson mentioned which for him are the top four ‘2s’ in the litter.

Anthony Edwards (Georgia): Possibly one of the best athletic prospects in the upcoming draft, Edwards stood out a lot in Georgia and aims to be the first pick called by Adam Silver. Averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, Edwards is a great scorer, with great explosiveness and a lot of talent, who must improve his decision making to be a superstar.

Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt): Despite playing just 14 games this year due to injury, Nesmith could surprise and leave much earlier than expected, as his efficiency and lethality at launch (51% TC, 52% Q3) scoring about 23 points per game. . If you add to that his size (1.98) and his ability to defend various positions, we are in the presence of an interesting player with a lot of potential ahead.

RJ Hampton (NZ Breakers): Being a prospect top emerging from his college stage, Hampton decided to follow LaMelo Ball and try his luck outside of the United States. However, injuries and inconsistency pushed him out of the top-10. Despite this, he is one of the players with the most potential in the entire draft due to his size, ball handling and ability to improve, although he is still very green. If it falls in the right place, it can be a robbery.

Devin Vassell (Florida State): Vassell has evolved remarkably in his time at Florida State and has become a very interesting prospect for the middle of the first round, as his defensive ability is accompanied by a great improvement in his long distance shot (41.5% in triples). ). It can be a great addition for a contending team.

