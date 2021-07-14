NBA Draft, the great robberies of the 21st century

One of the most exciting issues that come up every time there is a NBA Draft It is trying to discern which player will be the robbery of that year, that is, the one who is selected in a low position that does not correspond later with the performance that he offers. There are men who take longer to mature and surprise everyone with their progression in professional basketball, unsuspected by all analysts. As much as technology and knowledge have improved, making the future of each player who appears at this ceremony more predictable, surprises are always popping up, both positive and negative. That’s where the role of the gurus of each franchise comes into play, trying to read between the lines to capture unsuspected talent.

A little over two weeks before the NBA Draft 2021, It deserves to look back to see how many of the best players in recent history in the league, were indiscriminately trivialized in a ceremony in which they were relegated to rear positions. Many consider that Usman Garuba it could be one of the candidates to be a robbery in this edition, but there are others. One of them is the Turk Alperen sengun, an 18-year-old center who seems to have a lot of potential. Corey KispertForward Gonzaga is one of those men who can become an important player in the league, based on his competitive intelligence. Chris Duarte, 24-year-old Dominican and Filip Petrusev They also start with options to emulate the following players.

NBA Draft steals in the 21st century

2001: Tony Parker (pick 28) 2002: Carlos Boozer (pick 35) 2003: Kyle Korver (pick 51) 2004: Al Jefferson (pick 15) 2005: Lou Williams (pick 45) 2006: Kyle Lowry (pick 24) 2007: Marc Gasol (pick 48) 2008: DeAndre Jordan (pick 35) 2009: Stephen Curry (pick 7) 2010: Paul George (pick 10) 2011: Kawhi Leonard (pick 15) 2012: Draymond Green (pick 35) 2013: Giannis Antetokounmpo (pick 15) 2014: Nikola Jokic (pick 41) 2015: Devin Booker (pick 13) 2016: Pascal Siakam (pick 27) 2017: Donovan Mitchell (pick 13) 2018: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (pick 11) 2019: Daniel Gafford (pick 38) 2020: Saddiq Bey (pick 19)