NBA Draft: Deni Avdija, the new Luka Doncic?

A couple of years ago there was talk in Europe of Deni Avdija like the new Luka Doncic for his ability to create his own shots and for his impact on his team’s game. Two years later those comparisons have died, but the young Israeli player has carved out a niche for himself in the elite at Maccabi and today he is one of the most appreciated international players for the coming year. NBA draft.

In fact, the interest that the Cleveland Cavaliers, for example. At the moment, the prestigious website NBADRAFT.net places him at number 8 of the next draft and almost all the specialized websites agree that he will finish in the top 10. That will have to be seen, but there is no doubt that the young Israeli talent has attracted the interest of the best basketball league in the world.

After earning a place in the Maccabi rotation this year in the Euroleague, he is considered by American experts to be the best European player of his generation (born in 2001). Able to play guard, forward and even 4, he has no problem handling the ball. He has the ability to play in any outdoor position and to create his own shots. He performs very well as a passer in pick and roll and has a very good vision of the game. Also, he is not a bad defensive player.

All these characteristics make Avdija a very appetizing player in the next Draft. We’ll see what position he ends up getting and what impact he can have in the best basketball league in the world.

.