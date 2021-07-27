NBA Draft 2021: What Golden State Warriors Options?

If the uncertainty has a figure that should be named for tonight of the NBA Draft 2021, it would be called the Golden State Warriors. Those of La Bahía have two Lottery elections, and that always means something. Basically, the Warriors will have to choose two of the best 14 players of the Draft night and they will turn their roster upside down.

However, NBA rumors continue to point to that Golden state warriors He could bet on a trade that ends another star on Steve Kerr’s roster from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

In fact, the decision that the Warriors will have to make thinking about their present and their future will be whether to make the two elections or sign that star and say no to the two young players who could join the team.

Possible options

– Transfer the picks for a star: one of the names that resonates most strongly on the agenda of the Warriors it is Bradley Beal. Adding one more scorer of such a level would seal a luxurious quintet, and in exchange for the arrival of James Wiseman and the two elections, the reconstruction of the Washington Wizards would be much more aggressive. Even Damian Lillard?

– Choose the two young people: names like those of Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes, Tre Mann, Cameron Thomas, Moses Moody, Davion Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Kai Jones… Surely, if the Warriors do not transfer their picks, the two players will leave this list of names so interesting.