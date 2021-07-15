NBA Draft 2021. The teams that could coach Keon Johnson

Keon johnson is one of the most overwhelming potentials in the NBA Draft 2021, having conquered all scouts with his innate athletic ability and ideal physical conditions to impact the league very early. A rough diamond forged in Tennessee that if polished the right way, can be an important player on both defense and offense. It is not expected that he can storm the top-5 of selections, but all the Mock NBA Draft 2021 they place him in the top 10 picks. These are the teams interested in recruiting you:

Oklahoma city thunder

Toronto raptors

New Orleans Pelicans

Orlando Magic