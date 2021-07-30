NBA Draft 2021, the incredible bet on international basketball

Basketball continues in an unstoppable process of globalization and that has been noted in the NBA Draft 2021, with the proliferation of international talent that has crept into the noble zone of the national teams. The australian Josh giddey has been the first chosen, in sixth position by Oklahoma City Thunder, but there have been many others, such as the Congolese Jonathan Kuminga (7 pick for Warriors), the German Franz wagner (pick 8 for Orlando Magic), Alperen sengun (pick 16 for Houston Rockets), the Dominican Chris Duarte (pick 13 by Indiana Pacers) or the Bahamian Kai jones (pick 19 by Charlotte Hornets). After these came the selections of Usman Garuba and Santi Aldama, in picks 23 and 30, beating other promising players like Rokas Jokubaitis.