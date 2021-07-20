NBA Draft 2021: Scotty Pippen Jr, one of the sensations of 2021

The 2021 NBA Draft is very close to capturing the attention of all fans of the best basketball league on the planet. Although it is still to decide who will be the champion of this course, one of the most important nights of the basketball year is taking shape with the final stretch of the season, and, as always, it will be full of young players who demonstrate that they have excellent potential to end up being NBA stars.

One of the players who generated the most noise when they were considered eligible for this NBA Draft 2021 was Scotty Pippen Jr, son of Scottie Pippen, and base of Vanderbilt University. “We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine. Therefore, I will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility,” said Pippen Jr.

Your stats

In the 22 matches played with the Vanderbilt NCAA Commodores, Scotty Pippen Jr has averaged nothing more and nothing less than 20.8 points per game, leading his team in assists (107) and steals (39).

Your style of play

The son of the legendary American power forward of the Chicago Bulls is one of those players that every NBA franchise wants to have in its ranks. A compulsive scorer called to lead the outside line of the team that ends up selecting him in this NBA Draft 2021.

His main quality is precisely that, taking on a lot of the ball and scoring from almost any side of the court. But he also presents a vision of the game and a knowing how to be on the court that really makes him a more than interesting piece for next July 29.

Which team will take the glove this coming Thursday 29th and will be left with one of the most interesting names in the world NBA Draft 2021?