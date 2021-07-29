NBA Draft 2021, schedules, mock draft, selection order

The moment of truth has arrived, the moment that many franchises have long awaited as the great opportunity to reverse trends and make a decision that can change their destiny. The NBA Draft 2021 presents a very interesting generation of talented players with many of them opting for an alternative path to the NCAA, such as the G-League. The pandemic has conditioned the training and competition rhythm of a batch headed by Cade cunningham, indisputable number 1 in all projections, but with many other players of enormous interest who seek to land in the NBA to be competitive in the long term and to build a project around them.

What is the NBA Draft 2021?

Each team has two selections, one in each round, so there is a total of 60 players who are selected to enter the NBA. The market operations that have taken place in the past have caused several franchises to accumulate numerous rounds of selection, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Orlando Magic, while others have less possibility of attracting talent at this ceremony. The rights of the players pass directly to the franchise that selects them and the first 15 enjoy very positive contract conditions, which favor their entry into the NBA with a notable salary.

That is what makes Usman Garuba, for example, have decided to leave Real Madrid in case of being one of the first 15 selected, something that is available according to various projections. It is common that, despite the many scouts and the numerous parameters to value the potential of the players, every year there are some “steals” of the Draft, that is, players whose talent is undervalued and are selected in a low position, to then revolutionize the NBA, with several candidates in this edition.

07/25/2021 10:07

Schedule and where to watch the NBA Draft 2021

The NBA Draft 2021 will be held at the Barclays Center in New York from 1:30 a.m. Spanish time from Thursday to Friday. The television channel in charge of broadcasting the ceremony will be #Vamos, available on the Movistar + platform.

Mock NBA Draft 2021

Detroit Pistons: Cade cunningham

Houston Rockets: Jalen green

Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan mobley

Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic: Scottie barnes

Oklahoma City Thunder: James bouknight

Golden State Warriors: Franz wagner

Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga

Sacramento Kings: Moses Moody

New Orleans Pelicans: Josh giddey

Charlotte Hornets: Cory Kispert

San Antonio Spurs: Alperen sengun

Indiana Pacers: Davion mitchell

Golden State Warriors: Chris Duarte

Washington Wizards: Trey murphy iii

Oklahoma City Thunder: Keon johnson

Memphis Grizzlies: Ziaire williams

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen johnson

New York Knicks: Usman Garuba

Atlanta Hawks: Cameron thomas

New York Knicks: Kay jones

Los Angeles Lakers: Jared butler

Houston Rockets: Sharife cooper

Houston Rockets: Isaiah Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers: Day´Ron Sharpe

Denver Nuggets: Quentin grimes

Brooklyn Nets: Tre mann

Philadelphia 76ers: Joshua Primo

Phoenix Suns: Bones Hyland

Utah Jazz: Jaden springer