NBA Draft 2021, options Toronto Raptors pick 4 Jalen Suggs

Immediate or long-term reconstruction? That is the dilemma you are in Toronto raptors right now. Just two years after winning the league’s first ever ring, the Canadian franchise has experienced an aimless drift that needs to be corrected with poise. Enjoy a pick as high as the 4th in the NBA Draft 2021, gives many options to meditate well on which way to go: take advantage of the available young talent or seek the recruitment of a great star by exchanging that round and some of its assets, are the cards that are shuffled in a management that has been characterized by good decisions in recent times. These are the three options available, as indicated by nbaanalysis.net.

1. Select Jalen Suggs

He’s one of the best point guards available in the draft, tough on defense and deadly on transitions and direction of play. Choosing him would mean starting a new era, giving Lowry the feeling that his generational replacement has arrived and looking to renew the veteran for another year in order to mentor the young promise and take pressure off him. He’s the most likely choice based on various expert analyst projections since the teams ahead of them in the draft shouldn’t be too keen on a point guard.

2. Choose Evan Mobley

It would not be unreasonable for them to seek a draft round trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to ensure they incorporate this potential center. The Canadians urgently need a powerful center who offers alternatives to a Boucher who has not just started. It’s not easy for the Ohioans to give him up, but if they didn’t pick him in third place, the Raptors wouldn’t hesitate. In case they are very clear, they could offer something to the Cavs to trade their rounds of selection.

3. Pursue a star by giving up your draft pick

Two names resonate strongly in the Raptors environment, such as Damian Lillard and Ben Simmons. Both are on the market and Canadians long for them in order to re-qualify for the ring. Assets like Lowry, Van Vleet and Annunoby could complete a succulent offer that would be completed with this fourth pick in the Draft and could conquer both the Trail Blazers and the Sixers, for the mix of present and future talents.