NBA Draft 2021, options New York Knicks first round picks

What two years ago was a true powder keg and at the beginning of last season continued to generate more doubts than illusions, Tom thibodeau and its players have turned it into an exciting project and called to glory. These are good times for New York Knicks, which for the first time in many years conveys the feeling of being a winning franchise, with a long-term idea of ​​the game and the possibility of creating an identity as a team. Having entered the playoffs last season was the beginning of something important and they are aware that the NBA Draft 2021 it can be a good opportunity to continue building. They hold picks 19 and 21 in the first round and have two obvious lines of action before them, as revealed by nbaanalysis.net.

Trade the two rounds of the NBA Draft 2021 to recruit a star

It gives the feeling that in the Big Apple they want to take advantage of everything built last year to immediately opt for glory, so the priority would be to sign an All Star. They have salary space of $ 60 million, which gives them the possibility of probing the market for a great player. Having two rounds of Draft that, in principle, they do not need, since they already treasure young talent with Toppin, Barrett or Quickley, can give them a lot of margin when making transfers.

Recruit two young NBA Draft 2021 players to build for the future

Regardless of whether or not they sign a big star, the Knicks could take advantage of the two draft selections they have to recruit talent that, a priori, will be available at that point. One of the most desirable players would be Chris Duarte, a talented forward from Oregon who can become an accomplished 3 & Def specialist, closely resembling the profile of Dillon Brooks in Memphis. He is a player who already arrives with a certain background in the NCAA so he would be prepared to compete. Another interesting option would be Tre Mann, a good guard although somewhat lacking in speed when attacking the rim.

The possibility of signing Josh Giddey would open a powerful market such as the Australian one for Knicks that continue to be an important brand, as well as a basketball team. The Aussie point guard is a total player, a man who will not clash in the rotation and who generates a good rhythm of play. The names of Sharife Cooper and Jaden Springer have also appeared in the pools, although they have fewer options to finish in the Knicks.