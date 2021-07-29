NBA Draft 2021: Kyle Kuzma, offered to various franchises

We are just over a day away from one of the biggest NBA events of the season taking place. It will be this morning from Thursday to Friday, and we talk, of course, about NBA Draft 2021. The most anticipated evening in recent days in the environment of the best basketball league on the planet will bring us a series of new faces that will arrive with great strength and determination to the different teams.

However, that the elections have already been drawn and awarded to each franchise does not mean that they cannot vary, in fact, it is a fairly wide possibility that it would be very strange if it did not happen.

And in any case, one of the names that aims to change teams after their improved performance this past season is Kyle Kuzma. The Los Angeles Lakers do not have him in their plans for the next season, but they want to transfer him now to be able to take advantage of his value in the NBA Draft 2021.

The teams to which it was offered

Without going any further, the good Kyle Kuzma has been offered to up to 4 franchises in the league: Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers. The last one, the proposal made to the Indianapolis franchise, with an obvious intention: to go from the 22nd choice that belongs to the Angelenos, to the 13th pick that the Indiana Pacers has.

At the moment, none of the teams has accepted the arrival of the irregular forward to their campuses, but from the noble floor of the Staples Center, work continues to be able to place one of the transferable to Frank vogel and win integers for the NBA Draft 2021.