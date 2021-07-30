NBA Draft 2021: Houston Rockets pick Usman Garuba at No. 23

The Spanish player Usman Garuba, who is playing with the Olympic Selection in the Games, was chosen in the number 23 of the NBA Draft 2021 by Houston Rockets. It was expected that he would be chosen in a somewhat higher position, but he ended up falling in the first round in the Texas team, which is currently undergoing reconstruction and in which it should not be difficult for him to have minutes if he decides to leave this summer the Real Madrid and make the jump to the NBA.

He has physical and technical conditions to contribute on a defensive level from the day he lands in the league and room for improvement on an offensive level to end up being a valuable player for any NBA franchise.