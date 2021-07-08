NBA Draft 2021: Houston Rockets is clear that it will choose Jalen Green

Houston Rockets has been very lucky in the Lottery of the NBA Draft 2021, reaping a second position that you do not have to exchange with anyone and that opens the possibility of recruiting your dream player. Everything indicates that the Detroit Pistons will take over the services of Cade Cunningham, starting with all the ballots to be the number 1 pick, but even if there was a surprise, the Texans would always choose Jalen green as long as it’s available. And it is that the 19-year-old guard formed in the elite Ignite team of the G-League is perceived as the ideal man to develop a winning project in the future, complementing himself with Kevin Porter Jr, with whom he would form a really interesting backcourt, such and as indicated by nbaanalysis.net.