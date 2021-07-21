NBA Draft 2021: Confirmed where Jalen Green will play

There are only 9 days left for fans of the best basketball league on the planet to enjoy one of the most interesting nights in the NBA. And there, the names are very varied and of a high level, but some of the circumstances that will end with the redesign of the different NBA teams are becoming clearer. The 2021 draft will spread new faces to every franchise in the league.

And one of the most interesting in the election of this next July 29 will be Jalen green. The point guard is one of those players who shows a really remarkable speed and explosiveness, capable of changing the rhythm of the game depending on the moment of the match and very easily when scoring, a fact that has earned him comparisons with a of the greatest legends of the league as it is Kobe Bryant.

Without a doubt, we are talking about an excellent finisher when he penetrates and has spaces near the rim, thanks to the great control he has over his body in the air. When he dribbles, he is unstoppable and has a versatility that allows him to act in almost all outside positions, especially when defending some of the best rival players.

What team will you play for?

However, Jalen Green is one of the best players in the NBA Draft 2021 and getting his services will be key. At the moment, the two teams that have come closest to their choice are Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers. But NBA executives are clear about which team he will choose: he will go to Texas.

This has been confirmed by the Cavaliers Nation, which confirms that Jalen Green will bet on an understanding with the team that this course trained Stephen Silas. Will we see the playmaker reinforcing one of the franchises that needs the most rebuilding this preseason?