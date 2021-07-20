NBA Draft 2021: Cade Cunningham’s journey confirming the predictions

It is an open secret and there are fewer and fewer doubts about it. Cade cunningham will be chosen in pick 1 of the NBA Draft 2021 by Detroit Pistons, becoming the key piece in the future project of the LaMoTown franchise. Everything seems more than talked about, and more after the young player has been surprised visiting the city, something that shows how the Pistons have assured him that they will choose him at the ceremony.

CADE CUNNINGHAM IS IN DETROIT pic.twitter.com/CAg5VLSisD – Nick (@NicolasHenkel) July 19, 2021