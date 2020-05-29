The decision to end the season NBA at any time it seems firm and this directly affects the NBA Draft 2020. Scheduled for the end of June, there are already many rumors that NBA management has made the decision to postpone the ceremony to September, once the league has been finalized. The logical thing would be that the next season did not start until December, so the election of the best young people would take place shortly after the NBA champion is known to give time to the preseason, as indicated by SportsYahoo.

