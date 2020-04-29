The NBA has released the registration of players who formalized their registration for the NBA Draft 2020 and the figures well deserve to be taken into account. A total of 205 men have applied to make the jump to the best league in the world, of which 163 are university students, that is, players who have competed in the NCAA, and 42 come from international leagues, among which it is necessary to highlight Australian and French, important sources of great young talent. This does not mean that the 205 are going to have a place in the NBA, since there are always some without choosing that they can return to the NCAA, the G-League or seek luck in other leagues. In 2019 there were 89 players who were not selected.

