NBA Doncic rules in the mirage

For the Dallas Mavericks, this double confrontation against the Los Angeles Lakers could have come at the right time. They weren’t playing too good lately, so Winning the NBA champions twice is a confidence shot. At the moment they have taken the first duel. For this they have surpassed a version of the Lakers that has little to do with that of the great contender for the ring. LeBron James still has about two weeks to recover and Antohny Davis played just 17 minutes after spending more than two months between cottons, the longest break in his entire career.

So with a half star of two in front of them, those from Dallas knew how to take advantage of the occasion. And in the first place of those who took advantage of it is, of course, Luka Doncic, who was once again the most decisive player of the match. 30 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals for the Slovenian, who set the pace of the match that interested his team at all times, on which they built an 11-point advantage at halftime and on whom they held on at the end, when the Lakers got to 4 with three remaining minutes to go. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis, who was playing his third back-to-back of the season, had walked off the court in the third period after a pretty ugly sprain. The Latvian has already missed 19 games so far this year.

The Mavs managed to fix the rebound problem, where they were swept by the Lakers in the loss of the second game of the season. This time they only lost them 38-45. Obviously Davis staying at 4 was an important factor. The power forward was seen out of rhythm and struggling to score. He missed 8 of the 10 pitches he tried, his most misses this season in the first half (he didn’t play after the break). Also, his opponents made 6/9 attempts with him as the main defender. Considering that we are facing one of the best defenders in the league, it is clear that Davis has returned to the court, but that he still has a long way to go to be at 100%. The next chance will come tomorrow night, when they play again in Dallas. Another defeat would leave both teams within one and a half win with almost a month of competition ahead. There is still a lot of fabric to cut.