NBA Doncic: “I still haven’t proved anything, they pay us to win”

The first-round tie between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks has come to an end with two individual stars above the rest: Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic. The former has averaged 32.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The second, 35.7 points, 7.9 rejections and 10.3 assists. But only one of the two could advance to the round and that was Kawhi, who has given two basketball exhibitions in the last two games of the series, with his team on the brink of elimination. For his part, Doncic was not far behind with his 46 points and 14 assists in the last game. It is his fifth game in the playoffs (of 13 played) in which he reaches 40 points. To put it in context, players like Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Kyrie Irving, Paul Pierce, Tim Duncan or Karl Malone, all of them having played more than 50 games in the qualifying rounds for the title, they don’t have as many 40-point games. .

In addition, he has become the youngest player in history to average more than 35 points in a postseason. However, all these milestones do not convince the Slovenian, who was very clear in the press conference after his elimination when asked what he had shown during the tie: “I have not shown anything yet. We have reached the playoffs twice since I’m here and we’ve both lost, so at the moment nothing. They pay us to win and we haven’t. ” Another display of honesty and humility from a player who is usually quite critical of himself in front of the press, which did not prevent him from showing his appreciation for the efforts of his teammates: We were able to win it. But I think we gave it our all and I’m very proud of this team. “

The truth is that Doncic’s accompaniment on the court cannot be said to have been up to par, except for specific exceptions. Tim Hardaway, the Mavs’ second-best scorer in the series, has scored 17 points per game, while Kristaps Porzingis, the team’s second-best scorer, has had 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. In the last game, if we put aside the Slovenian’s triples (5/11), the other new Dallas players made 5 of 25. On the other side, Kawhi was much better surrounded. Paul George has had 23.6 points and 9 rebounds in the series, Reggie Jackson has had 15 or more points in the last six games and, for example, Marcus Morris, who was not doing a great tie, appeared at the right moment: 23 goals in the seventh game. A duel in which even the benches made a difference. 27-6 in favor of the Clippers, with Terance Mann (13) and Luke Kennard (11) as differentiating factors.