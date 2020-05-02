The pandemic of the new coronavirus is managing to mess with the solid planning of many entities. The NBA, for example, has been without official matches for almost two months, but this ‘wasted’ time at least helps in the development of new ideas and action plans. The league’s new agenda is to postpone the start of the 2020/2021 season to December this year.

According to an American ESPN report, NBA commissioner Adam Silver put the possibility on the agenda and many franchise owners have been buying the idea. The current season, for the sake of comparison, started on October 22 of last year, and is expected to end in June. This new planning of the league is, in a way, proportional to the stoppage due to the pandemic.

According to agreements with sources of the report, this possibility does not depend on a possible return or not of the current season. The NBA Board of Governors recently decided to postpone two events that would take place in May, based in Chicago, related to the draft. The organization has not yet decided to postpone the freshman selection night, scheduled for June 25, but the idea grows that it is only a matter of time before this decision is made.

For the NBA, the focus of this idea of ​​postponing the start of the next season thinks a lot about big cities and the possibility of buying more time so that fans can return to the stands safely in as many matches as possible. However, there is no imminent plan to make any decisions on the calendars, and the discussion will continue.

With continued uncertainty about the pandemic, the league that runs professional basketball in the United States is trying to anticipate the greatest number of potential obstacles to the immediate return of fans in the arenas in the coming months and even years.

“If it starts in December, that doesn’t mean the audience will be back in December, but maybe it will be back in March,” one of the group’s members told the American ESPN report. If the current championship continues and ends in September, even October, the postponement of the 2020/2021 season is inevitable.

Conversations have centered on a season that begins before Christmas and that lasts until July or August of next year. The NBA Draft and the free agency would follow the end of it.

It is worth remembering that the NBA was one of the first entities in the world to take the safety and health precautions necessary to contain the spread of covid-19.

