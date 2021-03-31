NBA: DeMarcus Cousins ​​plans to sign with Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers plan to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins, pending the approval of the health and safety protocols of the NBA.

Sgún Shams Charania from The Athletic. Sources tell Charania that Cousins ​​is in Los Angeles and is beginning to go through testing protocols. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported (via Twitter) that Cousins ​​and the Clippers they were discussing a 10-day contract, adding that the decision is not expected to be finalized until next week.

Los Angeles currently has only 13 players on standard contracts, and the required minimum of the NBA is 14. However, the league allows teams to fall below that minimum for up to two weeks at a time, and teams Clippers They don’t have to add a 14th man until next Monday, so they can use that full two-week window before officially signing Cousins.

Cousins, 30, started the season with the Rockets after missing the entire 2019/20 season due to a torn ACL. The four-time All-Star didn’t exactly look like his explosive old self in Houston, averaging 9.6 PPG and 7.6 RPG on just 37.6% shooting in 25 games (20.2 MPG).

Nor was he particularly mobile on defense. The Rockets finally decided to part ways with the veteran center and released him last month.