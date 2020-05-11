The NBA and the Players Association have reached an agreement to extend for 60 days the term within which to negotiate a new Collective Agreement that already contemplates all the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing the details of the losses that have been incurred, all players will be able to reach agreements regarding luxury taxes, salary caps and other key financial issues for NBA franchises.

Pushing back the deadline allows for the league and union to gather a clearer picture of the economic losses and bargain on a number of crucial financial issues, including salary caps and luxury tax thresholds. Story soon on ESPN dotcom. https://t.co/9UIHiObMD0 – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2020

.